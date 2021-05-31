Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

