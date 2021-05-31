Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of TEGNA worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

