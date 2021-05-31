RigoBlock (GRG) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $987,993.87 and $2,173.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,292 coins. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

