Rise Price Hits $0.0061 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.10 million and $20,614.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000166 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00071124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,820,203 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

