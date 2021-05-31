RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of RLI worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $105.48 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

