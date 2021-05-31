RLJ Lodging Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Several other analysts have also commented on RLJ. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

