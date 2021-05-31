Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.