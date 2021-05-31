Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

