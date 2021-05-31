ROOBEE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $875,477.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $875,477.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.