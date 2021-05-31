Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 520 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.