Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,594 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $199.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

