Rossmore Private Capital Buys 602 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day moving average is $206.89.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.