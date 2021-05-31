Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.