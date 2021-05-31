Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.12 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $102,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

