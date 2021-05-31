Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.09 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

VNQ opened at $99.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $100.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

