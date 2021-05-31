Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital owned approximately 0.16% of Arvinas worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $20,636,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

