Rossmore Private Capital Has $6.74 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $328.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

