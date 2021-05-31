Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

