Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 252.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $256.14 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $163.14 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

