Rotharium Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,623.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $151,623.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars.

