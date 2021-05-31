Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.86. 1,948,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

