Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.56.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$88.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.15. The firm has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

