Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.06.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded down C$1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,949. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.