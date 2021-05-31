Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.15 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $601,622.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00310542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00194452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00994641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

