Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,342,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,949,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF opened at $13.28 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.