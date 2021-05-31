Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.98% of Timberland Bancorp worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,967 shares of company stock worth $498,637 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

