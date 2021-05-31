Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CPRX stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.