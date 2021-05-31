Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.85% of KAR Auction Services worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.94 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

