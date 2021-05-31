Royce & Associates LP Buys 107,130 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.48% of Noodles & Company worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

