Royce & Associates LP Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.74% of Knowles worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $404,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.54 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.