Royce & Associates LP Has $14.47 Million Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.43% of Insteel Industries worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIIN opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $676.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.