Royce & Associates LP Has $14.57 Million Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.47% of Sientra worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

