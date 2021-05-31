Royce & Associates LP Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.75% of InterDigital worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC opened at $80.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.