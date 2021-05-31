Royce & Associates LP Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.34% of SecureWorks worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $14.08 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

