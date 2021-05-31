Royce & Associates LP Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.27% of FRP worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FRP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $538.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

