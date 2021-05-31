Royce & Associates LP Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.64% of Kaleyra worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. Also, Director Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,400 and have sold 313,889 shares valued at $5,888,164. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

KLR stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

