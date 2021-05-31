Royce & Associates LP Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 307.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.52% of Apogee Enterprises worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $975.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

