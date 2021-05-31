Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of PROG worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PRG stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

