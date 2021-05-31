Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659,473 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.06% of Raven Industries worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

