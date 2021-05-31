Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,102,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MTG stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.