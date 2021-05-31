Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.27% of Lumber Liquidators worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

