Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.31% of IMAX worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

