Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Radian Group worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

