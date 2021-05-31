Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298,303 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.92% of Methode Electronics worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $48.38 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

