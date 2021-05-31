Royce & Associates LP Sells 151,293 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,293 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $727.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

