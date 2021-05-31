Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,500 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of CNO Financial Group worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

