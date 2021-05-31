Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

