SafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.55 or 0.99927162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01167250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00462136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00530729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

