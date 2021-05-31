Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $20.21 million and $7,680.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

