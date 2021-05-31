salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 8th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,791 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.38% of salesforce.com worth $736,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,814,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,435 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,975. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

